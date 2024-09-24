Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $144,277.55 and $37.35 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.00266872 BTC.
Dawn Protocol Token Profile
Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars.
