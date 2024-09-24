Beldex Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.88 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $364.43 million and $12.88 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.33 or 0.04123944 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00043686 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,557,876 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,857,876 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

