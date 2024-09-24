TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $495.24 million and $30.49 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,601,553 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

