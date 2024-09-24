Velas One Day Volume Hits $533,254.40 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $18.45 million and $533,254.40 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00043686 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,631,985,102 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

