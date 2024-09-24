Tellor Tops One Day Volume of $46.70 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $74.03 or 0.00115445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $193.71 million and approximately $46.70 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.00266872 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,679,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,616,865 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

