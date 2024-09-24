Grin Price Hits $0.0265 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $2.60 million and $109,538.73 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,089.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.41 or 0.00541795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00103741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.18 or 0.00263841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00030268 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00035711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00077367 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

