Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

LGI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. 43,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,816. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $17.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Stories

