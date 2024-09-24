Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (PSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1665 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PSA remained flat at 50.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 87,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,606. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is 50.10. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a one year low of 50.00 and a one year high of 50.24.
About Purpose High Interest Savings Fund
