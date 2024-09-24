Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $124,588.79

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Portal (IOU) token can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00002331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Portal (IOU) has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Portal (IOU) has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $124,588.79 worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.51 or 0.00266966 BTC.

Portal (IOU) Profile

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

Portal (IOU) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 1.67001618 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $127,197.72 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal (IOU) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portal (IOU) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portal (IOU) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

