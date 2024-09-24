Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $163.02 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be bought for approximately $28.37 or 0.00044163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a total market capitalization of $163.02 million and $39.08 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,745,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,780,436.36458742. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 27.13077673 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1115 active market(s) with $40,656,624.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

