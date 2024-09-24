Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $58.26 million and approximately $18.84 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.51 or 0.00266966 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 142,367,060 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 142,328,860.02681807. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.40193287 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3360 active market(s) with $18,448,489.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

