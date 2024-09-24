Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 9.3% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $449.73 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00044230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,691,415,429 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.