Nano Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.37 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001496 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $128.10 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,244.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.12 or 0.00541869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00103804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.03 or 0.00263101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00030232 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00035474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00077385 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.