Mantle Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Mantle token can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00000983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a market cap of $2.06 billion and approximately $87.94 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.62163232 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $89,380,053.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

