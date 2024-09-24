Walken (WLKN) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Walken (WLKN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Walken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a market cap of $962,021.77 and $1.60 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Walken has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,556,461 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

