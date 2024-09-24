Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $24,675.79 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008735 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001144 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00013908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,286.49 or 1.00064706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008026 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00137496 USD and is up 10.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $148.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

