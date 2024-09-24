aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.40

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $292.29 million and $8.55 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,089,816 coins. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

