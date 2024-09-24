Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 26% Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.79 billion and $303.16 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $1.70 or 0.00002649 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 26% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00044230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

