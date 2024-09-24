Ergo (ERG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $441,920.61

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001213 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $60.50 million and $441,920.61 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,244.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.12 or 0.00541869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00103804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.03 or 0.00263101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00030232 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00035474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00077385 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,614,980 coins and its circulating supply is 77,615,340 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.