UMA Price Tops $2.40 on Top Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00003733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $198.14 million and approximately $18.05 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UMA has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.



UMA Token Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,001,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,628,461 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

