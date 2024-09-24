Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0687 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $27,488.33 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,244.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.12 or 0.00541869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00103804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.03 or 0.00263101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00030232 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00035474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00077385 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,335,035 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

