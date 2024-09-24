LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:LQAI)

LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LQAI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LQAI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 605. LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $32.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.92.

LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (LQAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of the top 100 large-cap US equities chosen with the aid of artificial intelligence. LQAI was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Exchange Traded Concepts.

