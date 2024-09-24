Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4973 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $6.82 on Tuesday, reaching $92.82. 789,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,808. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $146.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.62.

Get Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.