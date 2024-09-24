Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of GGLS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 23,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

