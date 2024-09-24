WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0365

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $127.88 million and $6.79 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,254,487,923 coins and its circulating supply is 3,499,792,558 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

