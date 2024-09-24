Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 19.5% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $37.88 million and $1.27 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,258,158 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

