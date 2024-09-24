Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $0.41

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $12.87 million and approximately $40,084.61 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,493,522 coins and its circulating supply is 31,321,317 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,487,015 with 31,317,119 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.41356899 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $42,605.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

