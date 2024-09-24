CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0334

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $26.87 million and $3.89 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008726 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001149 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00013904 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,302.16 or 0.99995799 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02993731 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $640,300.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.