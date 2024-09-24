Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.47 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.47 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00045711 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00037261 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,462,595 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.