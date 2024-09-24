World Mobile Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $843,822.20 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $141.25 million and approximately $843,822.20 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00043874 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000105 BTC.

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,836,774 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

