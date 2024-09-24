Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1665 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PSA remained flat at 50.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. 87,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is 50.10 and its 200 day moving average is 50.10. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 1-year low of 50.00 and a 1-year high of 50.24.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Purpose High Interest Savings Fund
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.