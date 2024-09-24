First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Declares Dividend of $0.27

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from First Farmers and Merchants’s previous dividend of $0.20.
First Farmers and Merchants Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFMH traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001. First Farmers and Merchants has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84.
About First Farmers and Merchants
