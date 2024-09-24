Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0363 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,985. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 36.81%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

