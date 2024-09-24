JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (NASDAQ:SCDS) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (NASDAQ:SCDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF Stock Performance

SCDS stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 120. JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

