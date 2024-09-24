ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.
ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA SIXL traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $170.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04.
ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile
