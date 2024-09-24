ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

NYSEARCA SIXL traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $170.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04.

The ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (SIXL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected for fundamental factors of growth and low volatility. Securities are equally weighted. SIXL was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

