Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1602 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance
NASDAQ QQQE traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $89.73. 76,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,297. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.70. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $70.18 and a 12 month high of $92.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Stock Average Calculator
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.