ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA) Declares Dividend of $0.16

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1609 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA RITA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 412. ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.
ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Company Profile
