Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1386 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

TSLS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. 1,828,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,557. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $31.83.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Dividend History for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS)

