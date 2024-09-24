Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1386 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
TSLS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. 1,828,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,557. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $31.83.
