ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0682 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy’s previous dividend of $0.04.
ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:SIXH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652. The stock has a market cap of $416.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.26. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82.
About ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy
