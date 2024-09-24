ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0682 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SIXH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652. The stock has a market cap of $416.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.26. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82.

About ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy

The ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (SIXH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US equities and sellscall options against SPY. SIXH was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

