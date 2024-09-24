Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2376 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:GGLL traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $35.74. 351,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,703. The company has a market capitalization of $94.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83.
About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.