Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TDSC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.36. 7,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,785. The company has a market cap of $237.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.40. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24.

About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

