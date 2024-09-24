Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3293 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MSFU traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.09. 252,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,561. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $101.41 million, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $54.39.

Get Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.