Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3293 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of MSFU traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.09. 252,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,561. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $101.41 million, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $54.39.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
