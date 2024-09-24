Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:LMBO) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:LMBO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

LMBO stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758. Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25.

