Bancreek International Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCIL) Declares $0.00 Dividend

Bancreek International Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0041 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Bancreek International Large Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BCIL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.32. 213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014. Bancreek International Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.47.

Bancreek International Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Bancreek International Large Cap ETF (BCIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed investing in large-cap non-US companies in developed markets. The fund aims for long-term growth of capital BCIL was launched on Mar 21, 2024 and is issued by Bancreek.

