Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:MSFD)

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1097 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. 70,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,313. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83.

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

