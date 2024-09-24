Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1879 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:METU traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 104,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,507. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.