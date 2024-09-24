Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.1 %
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $22.56.
