Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2818 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AAPU stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,065. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $145.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95.

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

