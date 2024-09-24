Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2818 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of AAPU stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,065. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $145.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95.
