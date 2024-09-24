Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3042 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.0 %
AMZU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 517,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,597. The company has a market cap of $185.06 million, a P/E ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45.
