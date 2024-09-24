Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3042 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

AMZU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 517,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,597. The company has a market cap of $185.06 million, a P/E ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45.

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

