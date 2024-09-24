Puma VCT 13 (LON:PU13) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Puma VCT 13 (LON:PU13 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Puma VCT 13 Price Performance
Shares of PU13 remained flat at GBX 122.50 ($1.64) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £108.42 million and a P/E ratio of 2,450.00. Puma VCT 13 has a twelve month low of GBX 115 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 127.50 ($1.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.59.
Puma VCT 13 Company Profile
