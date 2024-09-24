Puma VCT 13 (LON:PU13) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Puma VCT 13 (LON:PU13 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PU13 remained flat at GBX 122.50 ($1.64) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £108.42 million and a P/E ratio of 2,450.00. Puma VCT 13 has a twelve month low of GBX 115 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 127.50 ($1.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.59.

Puma Vct 13 Plc is a venture capital trust of Puma Investments specializing in growth funding to small and medium-sized companies. It prefers to invest in educational technology providers to high-performance sports apparel producers, carbon wheel manufacturers and digital influencer platform sectors.

